15th MEU Conducts Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Familiarization

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Elijah Mierau, a geospatial analyst assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, uses binoculars to examine JaiaBot autonomous underwater vehicles during a JaiaBot familiarization course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. Mierau is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)