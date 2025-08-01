Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Medical Systems team a central focus during medical symposium day three [Image 11 of 11]

    Operational Medical Systems team a central focus during medical symposium day three

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Team members with Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office speak with attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:06
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Medical Systems team a central focus during medical symposium day three [Image 11 of 11], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Development
    Military Health System Research Symposium
    OPMED
    Operational Medical Systems
    MHSRS2025

