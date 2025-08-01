Operational Medical Systems team a central focus during medical symposium day three

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damien Hoffman, a product manager with Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, speaks with an attendee of the Military Health System Research Symposium during exhibit hours, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)