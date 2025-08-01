Directed Energy Panel: Col. Marc Pelini + Multiple Participants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Marc Pelini, director, Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, participated in a panel discussion of directed energy related topics for space and missile defense capabilities at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2025. The SMC Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association.