2025 SMD Symposium Directed Energy Panel

Mr. Barry Pike, Principal Technical Advisor, Montesano Research Corporation, Col. Adam Miller, Deputy Director for Directed Energy, RCCTO, Col. Marc Pelini, Director, AMD CFT, Mr. John Mason, Acting Directed Energy Technologies Division Chief, USASMDC, and Mr. John Garrity, VP, DE Systems, AV, participated in a panel discussion of directed energy related topics for space and missile defense capabilities at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, August 6, 2025. The Space and Missile Defense Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association.