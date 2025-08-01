Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPAP Students Partner with K9 for Training

    IPAP Students Partner with K9 for Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Army Physician Assistants don’t just care for Soldiers — we’re also trained to treat our four-legged teammates.
    Recently, our IPAP students and two visiting ROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to receive hands-on K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training from Mr. Tippett and his incredible partner, Simba.
    Military working dogs like Simba play a vital role downrange, and it’s our duty to be ready to care for them just as we do our human teammates.
    Huge thanks to Mr. Tippett and Simba for sharing their expertise and helping prepare us to deliver lifesaving care in any situation. Bark bark for readiness!!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
