IPAP Students Partner with K9 for Training

Army Physician Assistants don’t just care for Soldiers — we’re also trained to treat our four-legged teammates.

Recently, our IPAP students and two visiting ROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to receive hands-on K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training from Mr. Tippett and his incredible partner, Simba.

Military working dogs like Simba play a vital role downrange, and it’s our duty to be ready to care for them just as we do our human teammates.

Huge thanks to Mr. Tippett and Simba for sharing their expertise and helping prepare us to deliver lifesaving care in any situation. Bark bark for readiness!!