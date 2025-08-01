VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Tours GLOC During LSE 25

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby tours the Hefti Global LVC Operations Center (GLOC) during Large Scale Exercise 2025 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Aug 5, 2025. U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa will conduct Large-Scale Exercise 2025 (LSE 25) July 30-August 8. LSE 25 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, as part of a joint warfighting ecosystem. Participating units will include several Navy and Marine Corps components, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9241454
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-QO892-1044
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
