    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits USS Normandy During LSE 25 [Image 1 of 3]

    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits USS Normandy During LSE 25

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby meets with Capt. Nathan Diaz, the commanding officer aboard USS Normandy (CG 60) during Large Scale Exercise 2025 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Aug 5, 2025. U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa will conduct Large-Scale Exercise 2025 (LSE 25) July 30-August 8. LSE 25 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets, as part of a joint warfighting ecosystem. Participating units will include several Navy and Marine Corps components, operating seamlessly across 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)

