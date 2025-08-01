Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCSD Celebrates Civilian's 50 Years of Service [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLCSD Celebrates Civilian's 50 Years of Service

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NAVSUP FLCSD Naval Base Ventura County's Mr. Luis “Louie” Galvan achieved an extraordinary milestone this month—50 years of dedicated federal service. Mr. Bert Heck, NAVSUP FLCSD pins the 50-year service pin on Mr. Luis Galvan, while Capt. Josh Hill, Commanding Officer, looks on.

