    NAVSUP FLCSD Celebrates Civilian's 50 Years of Service

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Story by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    This month, we proudly recognize Naval Base Ventura County’s (NBVC), Mr. Luis “Louie” Galvan for achieving an extraordinary milestone—50 years of dedicated federal service.

    Mr. Galvan began his career in 1974 with the U.S. Army, and by 1978, he started his civilian journey at Naval Construction Battalion Center, (CBC) Port Hueneme, part of NBVC. In 1980, he became part of the NAVSUP team as a Forklift Operator, supporting material handling and logistics, vital to warfighter readiness.

    Mr. Galvan’s five decades of service are a testament to his exceptional commitment to mission success, his team, and the nation. We extend our deepest gratitude for a career that continues to inspire and uplift.

    Here’s to 50 years of showing up, giving your all and setting the gold standard in service. Thank you, Louie!

