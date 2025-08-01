Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shore Boss Tours Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Praises Joint Team for Supporting Warfighters [Image 3 of 7]

    Shore Boss Tours Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Praises Joint Team for Supporting Warfighters

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    250804-N-CL027-1021 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (August 4, 2025) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits the Silver Dolphin Bistro galley at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 4, during a visit to the region that included meeting with installation leadership, receive updates on various projects, and touring the installation. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees focused on aligning Shore installations as warfighting platforms essential to every Fleet operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9241305
    VIRIN: 250804-N-CL027-1021
    Resolution: 6747x4498
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    CNIC; Shore Boss; Vice Adm. Scott Gray; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Hawaii

