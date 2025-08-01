Shore Boss Tours Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Praises Joint Team for Supporting Warfighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250804-N-CL027-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (August 4, 2025) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits the Silver Dolphin Bistro galley at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 4, during a visit to the region that included meeting with installation leadership, receive updates on various projects, and touring the installation. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees focused on aligning Shore installations as warfighting platforms essential to every Fleet operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)