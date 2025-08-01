USS Milius (DDG 69) returns to Yokosuka, Japan following U.S. 5th Fleet Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2025) -- Damage Controlman Fireman Vincent Burgo, from Glendale, Arizona, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), right, greets his wife, Briana, on the pier after Milius returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2025. Milius was underway supporting the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet operations for more than three months in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)