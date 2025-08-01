Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) returns to Yokosuka, Japan following U.S. 5th Fleet Operations [Image 6 of 13]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) returns to Yokosuka, Japan following U.S. 5th Fleet Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2025) -- Children of Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) watch as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2025. Milius was underway supporting the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet operations for more than three months in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 07:33
    Photo ID: 9241086
    VIRIN: 250805-N-CL550-1093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    DESRON 15
    CTF-70
    Milius
    homecoming
    Yokosuka
    U.S. 7th Fleet

