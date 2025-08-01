Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Ace 2025 [Image 38 of 48]

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to Bravo Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, adjusts his vision to the telescopic sight of the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during a live-fire exercise as a part of Eagle Ace 2025, a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. Slunj training area, Croatia, Aug. 04, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9241070
    VIRIN: 250804-A-II094-9289
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SLUNJ, HR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Eagle Ace 2025 [Image 48 of 48], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    7th ATC TSC
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    Croatia

