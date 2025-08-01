Exercise Eagle Ace 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct a team live-fire exercise, as a part of Eagle Ace 2025, a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. Slunj training area, Croatia, Aug. 04, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)