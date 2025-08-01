Bilateral partners focus on air and missile threats in Okinawa

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore (Left), 18th Wing commander, and Captain Otto Yan 18th Operations Support Squadron OSK Flight commander, address the audience during the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group outbrief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 1, 2025. BDOWG provides an opportunity for subject matter experts to come together to identify and solve joint problems while improving communication between mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Kadena AB
    Bilateral Partners
    BDOWG
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group

