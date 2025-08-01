Bilateral partners focus on air and missile threats in Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore (Left), 18th Wing commander, and Captain Otto Yan 18th Operations Support Squadron OSK Flight commander, address the audience during the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group outbrief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 1, 2025. BDOWG provides an opportunity for subject matter experts to come together to identify and solve joint problems while improving communication between mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)