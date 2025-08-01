Bilateral partners focus on air and missile threats in Okinawa

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore (Left), 18th Wing commander, and Captain Otto...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore (Left), 18th Wing commander, and Captain Otto Yan 18th Operations Support Squadron OSK Flight commander, address the audience during the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group outbrief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 1, 2025. BDOWG provides an opportunity for subject matter experts to come together to identify and solve joint problems while improving communication between mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. and Japanese forces came together at Kadena Air Base from July 29 to August 1, 2025, for the annual Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group; a critical forum focused this year on enhancing integrated air and missile defense and improving bilateral communication and coordination.

Bringing together subject matter experts from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the BDOWG served as a joint platform to identify regional defense challenges and propose cooperative solutions aimed at safeguarding Okinawa and strengthening allied readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

“This working group allows us to bring together joint and bilateral partners who may not typically collaborate this closely,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Otto Yan, 18th Operations Support Squadron OSK Flight Commander. “Our goal is to ensure we’re aligned—tactically and strategically—when it comes to defending the southwest region.”

This year’s primary focus: ensuring seamless integration of air and missile defense capabilities between U.S. and Japanese forces. With increasing regional threats and evolving security dynamics, effective IAMD is essential to the defense of Okinawa and U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Participants tackled key questions around sensor integration, response coordination, and threat prioritization—critical components in building a cohesive defensive shield over the island. The group also emphasized the need for real-time information sharing and streamlined communication protocols across all services and nations involved.

“One major topic this year is how we communicate, both at the bilateral and tactical levels,” Yan explained. “It’s about ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time so we can respond together, effectively and quickly.”

The BDOWG also examined interoperability challenges, command-and-control structures, and procedures for shared situational awareness. The discussions aimed to align both U.S. and Japanese forces on a common operational picture and create unified approaches to countering aerial and missile threats.

By strengthening coordination, interoperability, and trust, the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group reinforces the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. The event not only improves the collective defense of Okinawa but also demonstrates the continued commitment of both nations to regional stability and security.