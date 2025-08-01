Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    On August 4, 2025, the U.S. Navy Concert Band performed a concert on the West Steps of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9240879
    VIRIN: 250804-N-CF812-1175
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building
    U.S. Navy Band Performs at the Capitol Building

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Concert Band
    Capitol Building
    Public Concert
    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download