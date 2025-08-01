On August 4, 2025, the U.S. Navy Concert Band performed a concert on the West Steps of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9240876
|VIRIN:
|250804-N-CF812-1119
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band Performs at the Capitol Building [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.