    U.S. Marines Stationed at MCBH Prepare for The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Marines Stationed at MCBH Prepare for The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show

    KAILUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) stage a tarp during a working party in preparation for the Kaneohe Bay Airshow at MCBH, August 5, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Airshow will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9240729
    VIRIN: 250805-M-RU115-1299
    Resolution: 4462x6693
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KAILUA, HAWAII, US
    U.S. Marines Stationed at MCBH Prepare for The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    MCBH
    BlueAngels
    BluesontheBay
    2025KBayAirShow
    2025KaneoheBayAirShow

