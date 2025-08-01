U.S. Marines Stationed at MCBH Prepare for The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) reposition an MV-22 Osprey in preparation for the Kaneohe Bay Airshow at MCBH, August 5, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Airshow will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)