D.C. National Guard senior leaders welcome Ambassador of Burkina Faso

The Hon. Kassoum Coulibaly, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to the United States, visits Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General (TAG), at the D.C. Armory on Aug. 4, 2025. In 2019, Burkina Faso became the 76th nation to join the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP), following a formal signing ceremony with the District of Columbia National Guard and the National Armed Forces of Burkina Faso. The partnership promotes enhanced global security, mutual understanding, and cooperation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9240614
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-PL327-9538
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
