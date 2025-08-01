Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard senior leaders welcome Ambassador of Burkina Faso [Image 7 of 8]

    D.C. National Guard senior leaders welcome Ambassador of Burkina Faso

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The Hon. Kassoum Coulibaly, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to the United States, visits Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General (TAG), at the D.C. Armory on Aug. 4, 2025. In 2019, Burkina Faso became the 76th nation to join the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP), following a formal signing ceremony with the District of Columbia National Guard and the National Armed Forces of Burkina Faso. The partnership promotes enhanced global security, mutual understanding, and cooperation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    State Partnership Program
    Burkina Faso
    SPP
    D.C. National Guard
    Hon. Kassoum Coulibaly

