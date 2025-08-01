19th MDG cost cutting innovation selected by DHA MedWERX program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Derren Proctor, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, and Bryson Coleman, 19th Medical Group assistant facility manager, pose for a photo in the HERKWERX Innovation Lab at Little Rock Air Force Base Arkansas, July 30, 2025. Proctor and Coleman created badge holder prototypes for personnel to be credentialed and more easily identified by patients in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)