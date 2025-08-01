Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th MDG cost cutting innovation selected by DHA MedWERX program [Image 2 of 2]

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Derren Proctor, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, and Bryson Coleman, 19th Medical Group assistant facility manager, pose for a photo in the HERKWERX Innovation Lab at Little Rock Air Force Base Arkansas, July 30, 2025. Proctor and Coleman created badge holder prototypes for personnel to be credentialed and more easily identified by patients in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9240220
    VIRIN: 250730-F-AS012-1012
    Resolution: 3524x2345
    Size: 764.95 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    HerkNation
    HERKWERX
    TeamLittleRock

