19th MDG cost cutting innovation selected by DHA MedWERX program

Badge holder prototypes sit on a table in the HERKWERX workshop at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 30, 2025. The identification badges were produced using 3D printers for 19th Medical Group members to be identified and properly credentialed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)