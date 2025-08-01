Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dredging Ashtabula Harbor with the Buffalo District [Image 8 of 8]

    Dredging Ashtabula Harbor with the Buffalo District

    ASHTABULA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Districts' Connor Foster, mechanical engineer and Gina Brescilli, civil engineer, were at the Ashtabula dredging project collecting buckets of dredged material that will be tested by end users to determine suitability for beneficial uses, Ashtabula, Ohio, July 31, 2025.
    Dredging to maintain safe and navigable waterways is critical to the economic vitality of Ashtabula and the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:48
    Location: ASHTABULA, OHIO, US
