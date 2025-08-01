Dredging Ashtabula Harbor with the Buffalo District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Districts' Connor Foster, mechanical engineer and Gina Brescilli, civil engineer, were at the Ashtabula dredging project collecting buckets of dredged material that will be tested by end users to determine suitability for beneficial uses, Ashtabula, Ohio, July 31, 2025.

Dredging to maintain safe and navigable waterways is critical to the economic vitality of Ashtabula and the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)