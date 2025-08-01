The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Districts' Connor Foster, mechanical engineer and Gina Brescilli, civil engineer, were at the Ashtabula dredging project collecting buckets of dredged material that will be tested by end users to determine suitability for beneficial uses, Ashtabula, Ohio, July 31, 2025.
Dredging to maintain safe and navigable waterways is critical to the economic vitality of Ashtabula and the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9240033
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-VR700-7005
|Resolution:
|5899x3933
|Size:
|12.88 MB
|Location:
|ASHTABULA, OHIO, US
This work, Dredging Ashtabula Harbor with the Buffalo District [Image 8 of 8], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.