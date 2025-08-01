Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Richard Cracraft (third from left) stands with his wife, Lori, and their two sons while being presented with a flag honoring his 38 years of federal service during a ceremony July 11 in China Lake, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9239982
    VIRIN: 250711-N-LR875-9115
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
