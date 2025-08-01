Richard Cracraft (third from left) stands with his wife, Lori, and their two sons while being presented with a flag honoring his 38 years of federal service during a ceremony July 11 in China Lake, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9239982
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-LR875-9115
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service
No keywords found.