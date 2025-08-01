Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash (left) and Executive Director Dan Carreño honor Richard Cracraft for 38 years of government service during a retirement celebration July 10 in China Lake, California. Cracraft served as director of the Human Capital Management Group at NAWCWD for the past 23 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

