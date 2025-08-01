Richard Cracraft retires after 38 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash (left) and Executive Director Dan Carreño honor Richard Cracraft for 38 years of government service during a retirement celebration July 10 in China Lake, California. Cracraft served as director of the Human Capital Management Group at NAWCWD for the past 23 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)