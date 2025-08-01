Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Arrives in Trinidad [Image 2 of 5]

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 5, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 5, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9239655
    VIRIN: 250804-N-MA550-1045
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in Trinidad [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

