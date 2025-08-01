USNS Comfort Arrives at Final CP25 Mission Stop in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Port of Spain, Trinidad, August 5, 2025, for the final mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25). The Comfort team will work alongside Trinbagonian medical professionals to provide medical care, including adult care, pediatric care, dental services, optometry, women’s health services, and various ancillary support services.



“Our presence in Trinidad and Tobago on this mission is strategically significant, allowing us to address immediate needs and solidify a vital relationship for future collaborations,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP25 mission commander. “Building on Continuing Promise’s history of fostering strong ties with partner nations, this engagement underscores the United States' deep commitment to the well-being of the Trinbagonian people.”



This visit marks the fifth time the CP mission has provided support in Trinidad and Tobago, and the third time with Comfort. During Comfort’s time in Trinidad, patients can receive treatment at the medical site, and surgical operations will occur aboard the ship in the Port of Spain. In addition to Trinbagonian medical professionals, medical personnel from Canada, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador will work together to provide medical services.



“I will be working in patient administration, doing vitals and surgical screenings,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Bird, assigned to Comfort. “I’m excited to help patients. We are going to be giving a lot of help to people who need it.”



Comfort's medical care extends beyond human patients during this mission stop, providing critical veterinary services to animals in need. A U.S. Army veterinary element from the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support aboard Comfort will conduct subject matter expert trainings and veterinary services at various locations in Trinidad.



“I’m excited to teach the canine handlers of Trinidad how to perform basic canine tactical combat casualty care,” said U.S. Army Pvt. Angel Bautista, a veterinary technician. “Hopefully what they learn, they will teach other people about performing canine medical care.”



Comfort service members will conduct side-by-side medical exchanges and teach a tactical combat casualty care course to Trinbagonian health professionals. These exchanges will empower Trinbagonian field experts with enhanced skills and knowledge through expert instruction and practical application.



Beyond providing crucial medical care and training, this mission stop offers service members a unique opportunity to forge lasting connections with the community of Trinidad. The mission stop features several impactful community outreach events, including a sports competition and the donation of essential sports equipment. Furthermore, the United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" will collaborate with Trinidad and Tobago's musical talent in a series of dynamic performances.



“We visited in 2023, and we are looking forward to continue our collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra, along with the National Steel Symphony Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago, whom we have worked with in the past,” said Ensign Christopher McGann, band director assigned to “Uncharted Waters.”



Lastly, the Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 will work with Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force engineers to improve and repair projects at the Lochmaben R. C. Primary School in Fullerton, Trinidad.



CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central, and South American region.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2025 Date Posted: 08.05.2025 Location: PORT-OF-SPAIN, TT