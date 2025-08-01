Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrates the 78th Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps [Image 3 of 4]

    NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrates the 78th Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Celebrated the 78th Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps with a cake cutting ceremony in the foyer of historic building 1 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The Medical Service Corps is the most diverse corps within Navy Medicine, encompassing 31 specialties and over 3,000 active and reserve officers.

