NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrates the 78th Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Celebrated the 78th Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps with a cake cutting ceremony in the foyer of historic building 1 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The Medical Service Corps is the most diverse corps within Navy Medicine, encompassing 31 specialties and over 3,000 active and reserve officers.