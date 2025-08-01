Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team conducts stakeholder engagement at Military Health System Research Symposium 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team conducts stakeholder engagement at Military Health System Research Symposium 2025

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Crimmins, a product manager with Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team, briefs attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium during a Battlefield Pain Management stakeholder meeting, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron Parks/Released)

    VIRIN: 250805-O-XH454-1010
    This work, Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team conducts stakeholder engagement at Military Health System Research Symposium 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical Development
    Military Health System Research Symposium
    OPMED
    Operational Medical Systems
    MHSRS2025

