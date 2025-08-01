Operational Medical Systems team concludes support of DOD’s military health symposium in Florida

Photo By Cameron Parks | Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office gather for...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office gather for a photo after the final day of exhibits during the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office completed their support of the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium Aug. 7, 2025, in Kissimmee, Florida.



MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters.



During the event, OPMED experts showcased the medical solutions they are developing through partnerships and agreements with DoD and private sector organizations. The team’s current programs are designed to fill capability gaps across the spectrum of combat casualty care – from point of injury and evacuation to hospitalization – with an emphasis on Large-Scale Combat Operations in remote, austere environments.



“Future conflicts will present complex and evolving challenges unique to modern warfare,” said U.S. Army Col. Owen L. Roberts, program manager for OPMED. “We are driving rapid capability development to deliver critical solutions directly to frontline medics. Our mission is clear: field life-saving technologies that protect service members on the battlefield and return them to duty without delay.”



During the symposium, OPMED took center stage as a key element of the Defense Health Agency’s overall medical development and acquisition strategy. On the symposium’s first day, the OPMED Warfighter Protection and Acute Care project management team took home the award for Outstanding Program Management (Team) in recognition of their Freeze-Dried Plasma development program.



“I’m incredibly honored to be part of the team that has brought FDP to force-enabling reality. Blood products are a critical and urgent need across the Department of Defense and the service branches, and FDP is a game-changer to fill capability gaps at the front line,” said Andy Atkinson, the FDP product manager with WPAC. “Our focus has always been to enhance Warfighter readiness and to provide a solution for military medical providers that works across the spectrum of conflict.



“FDP, because it is so user-friendly, portable, cost-effective, and shelf stable, is form-fitted for use by both conventional and special forces literally anywhere in the world,” he added. “This award is a huge indicator that what we and our commercial partners are developing and acquiring is both urgently needed and in line with what our Joint Force partners need to save lives during future conflicts. I could not be any more proud of this team and our efforts.”



Additionally, OPMED team members, along with representatives from several military service branches, participated in the DHA-hosted “Spurring Innovation to Deliver Joint Force Medical Solutions” breakout session on day two of the conference. Panel discussions centered on the challenges facing military medicine, the DHA approach to acquisition of medical products, and the opportunities to use novel acquisition pathways to expedite product delivery to Warfighters. During the symposium’s exhibit hours, team members met with hundreds of current and potential partners to highlight the strength of OPMED’s core programs and show their persistent focus on meeting the needs of the U.S. Joint Force, according to Roberts.



“The accelerating pace of warfighting technology leaves no room for complacency,” he said. “Getting lifesaving capabilities to the front lines is critical to preserving Joint Force lethality and staying ahead of modern threats. As the DoD’s Joint medical capability developer, OPMED stands ready to deliver exactly what the Joint Force needs to fight and win – anywhere, against any adversary.”





About OPMED



OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.



To learn more about OPMED and how to partner with the DoD medical development enterprise, visit https://dha.mil/OPMED.



Media representatives may request more information by emailing the OPMED Public Affairs Office at usarmy.detrick.medcom-usammda.mbx.usammda-pao@health.mil.