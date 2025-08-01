Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band and Staff Power Pose [Image 5 of 6]

    Band and Staff Power Pose

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    The Fort Benning Army Band and school staff strike a triumphant pose on the playground, embodying the rock 'n' roll energy that kicked off the school year. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    This work, Band and Staff Power Pose [Image 6 of 6], by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rockin’ Back to School: DoDEA Americas E.A. White Elementary Kicks Off 2025-26 with Music, Bubbles, and Big Dreams

    back to school
    World Class Education
    DoDEA America

