    Incoming School Bus [Image 4 of 6]

    Incoming School Bus

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    School Bus pulls up to Fort Benning's E.A. White Elementary, unloading a fresh wave of motivated students on this rainy first day. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 9238649
    VIRIN: 250804-D-NW961-7151
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Incoming School Bus [Image 6 of 6], by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

