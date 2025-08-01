U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 2, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brandon Sims, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2, checks a radio system as a member of Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet’s forward maritime operations team supporting Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)