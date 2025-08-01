Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Susanna Rogers 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 1, 2025) Cmdr. Joseph Hamilton, left, and Capt. Chuck Kuba, Reserve chief of staff, both assigned to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), brief during a commander’s update brief as members of C2F’s forward maritime operations team supporting Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9238558
    VIRIN: 250802-N-GW733-1004
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Susanna Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025
    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025
    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025
    U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iceland
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    LSE25
    LargeScaleExercise2025
    LSE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download