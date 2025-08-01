U.S. 2nd Fleet Maritime Operations Team Support Large Scale Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 1, 2025) Cmdr. Joseph Hamilton, left, and Capt. Chuck Kuba, Reserve chief of staff, both assigned to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), brief during a commander’s update brief as members of C2F’s forward maritime operations team supporting Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Susanna Rogers)