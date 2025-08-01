Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, deployed to South Korea to support the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance for the second time in the last three years. Soldiers from the 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazard Response) replaced the 95th CBRN Company “Arctic Dragons” from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as the rotational CBRN company in South Korea. Courtesy photo.