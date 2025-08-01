Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, deployed to South Korea to support the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance for the second time in the last three years. Soldiers from the 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazard Response) replaced the 95th CBRN Company “Arctic Dragons” from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as the rotational CBRN company in South Korea. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9237422
    VIRIN: 250804-A-A4433-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 509.23 KB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment
    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Double Dragons return to South Korea for rotational ROK-US Alliance deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Hovey
    Eighth Army
    20th CBRNE Command
    181st CBRN Company
    95th CBRN Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download