    Mission: Lifesaver – Advancing Critical Care: The Future of Battlefield Medicine [Image 33 of 33]

    Mission: Lifesaver – Advancing Critical Care: The Future of Battlefield Medicine

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    250731-N-KC192-2032 FORT NOVOSEL, Al. (July 31, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Zebulon Gay, and Lt. Cmdr. Meredith Marlowe, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam, dig a survival fire pit during Joint Enroute Care Course (JECC) survival training on Fort Novosel, Alabama, July 31, 2025. The purpose of JECC training is to operationalize clinical skills of servicemembers and introduce them to a standardized methodology for providing critical care while transporting a patient through the battle space during deployment as members of teams operating in austere environments.The course enhances joint interoperability by bringing together personnel from across the services to operationalize clinical skills and strengthen integrated medical response during deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:35
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission: Lifesaver – Advancing Critical Care: The Future of Battlefield Medicine [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    JECC
    Joint Enroute Care Course
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Fort Novosel

