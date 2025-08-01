Mission: Lifesaver – Advancing Critical Care: The Future of Battlefield Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-KC192-2032 FORT NOVOSEL, Al. (July 31, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Zebulon Gay, and Lt. Cmdr. Meredith Marlowe, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam, dig a survival fire pit during Joint Enroute Care Course (JECC) survival training on Fort Novosel, Alabama, July 31, 2025. The purpose of JECC training is to operationalize clinical skills of servicemembers and introduce them to a standardized methodology for providing critical care while transporting a patient through the battle space during deployment as members of teams operating in austere environments.The course enhances joint interoperability by bringing together personnel from across the services to operationalize clinical skills and strengthen integrated medical response during deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)