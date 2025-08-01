250731-N-KC192-2032 FORT NOVOSEL, Al. (July 31, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Zebulon Gay, and Lt. Cmdr. Meredith Marlowe, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam, dig a survival fire pit during Joint Enroute Care Course (JECC) survival training on Fort Novosel, Alabama, July 31, 2025. The purpose of JECC training is to operationalize clinical skills of servicemembers and introduce them to a standardized methodology for providing critical care while transporting a patient through the battle space during deployment as members of teams operating in austere environments.The course enhances joint interoperability by bringing together personnel from across the services to operationalize clinical skills and strengthen integrated medical response during deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9237392
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-KC192-2032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission: Lifesaver – Advancing Critical Care: The Future of Battlefield Medicine [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.