    NNSY Employees Begin Outward Performance Training Pilot [Image 4 of 5]

    NNSY Employees Begin Outward Performance Training Pilot

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees are expanding their focus on workforce development with the new Outward Performance training currently being piloted at the shipyard. This training provides participants with transformative tools to become accountable in their roles, take ownership, create collaboration, and resolve conflicts to build a more cohesive team. Employees who had recently attended a Train the Trainer event put their skills to the test July 22 – 24 in Bldg. 1763, providing students with the pilot class as well as garner feedback to improve this new endeavor for future iterations. This event is a great win for the shipyard as our facilitators are a step closer to implementing this training to the greater shipyard population.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9236278
    VIRIN: 250723-N-XX785-2526
    Resolution: 5884x3925
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NNSY Employees Begin Outward Performance Training Pilot [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Workforce Development
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Outward Performance

