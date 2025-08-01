NNSY Employees Begin Outward Performance Training Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees are expanding their focus on workforce development with the new Outward Performance training currently being piloted at the shipyard. This training provides participants with transformative tools to become accountable in their roles, take ownership, create collaboration, and resolve conflicts to build a more cohesive team. Employees who had recently attended a Train the Trainer event put their skills to the test July 22 – 24 in Bldg. 1763, providing students with the pilot class as well as garner feedback to improve this new endeavor for future iterations. This event is a great win for the shipyard as our facilitators are a step closer to implementing this training to the greater shipyard population.