    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives in Marseille, France

    MARSEILLE, FRANCE

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alyssa Joy 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), arrives in Marseille, France, Aug. 4, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Joy)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Winston S. Churchill Arrive in Marseille, France

