USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Winston S. Churchill Arrive in Marseille, France

Photo By Seaman Alyssa Joy | The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), arrives in Marseille, France, Aug. 4, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Joy)

MARSEILLE, France (August 4, 2025) – The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) arrived in Marseille, France, for a scheduled port visit August 4, 2025.



Both ships are part of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.



"The visit of the USS Gerald R. Ford to Marseille is symbolic of the Franco-American alliance,” said Charles Kushner, U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic. “This ship embodies America's excellence in the defense industry-it is the newest and most adaptable aircraft carrier in the U.S. fleet, in addition to being the largest aircraft carrier in the world. Its technology is cutting edge and defining the next generation of military engagement. Most importantly, the 4,500 dedicated service members aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford embody the Administration's commitment to peace through strength. I am delighted to welcome them to France, particularly as we enter negotiations with the European Allies about increasing defense purchases and meeting their commitments to NATO."



While in port, crews and embarked personnel from both ships will participate in tours of Marseille, Paris, and Monaco, as well as hosting a reception aboard Gerald R. Ford.



“After a fast-paced and successful Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity where we operated with countries like Finland, Greece, and Italy, we are so thankful for the warm welcome from France, our oldest naval Ally,” said Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, commander of Carrier Strike Group Twelve. “Alongside our NATO Allies, our multinational operations in this theater since our transit through the Strait of Gibraltar last month are a demonstration of our commitment to guarantee the freedom of navigation and maneuver, and enhancing regional stability.”



Gerald R. Ford, along with the nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Mahan (DDG 72), and Winston S. Churchill, conducted multi-domain strike group operations in the Atlantic Ocean before transiting east through the Strait of Gibraltar with Spanish Armada Santa Maria-class ESPS Canarias (F86), operating with the Italian Navy’s ITS Spartaco Schergat (F 598), and conducting Neptune Strike 25-2 before arriving in Marseille.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.