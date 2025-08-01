NNSY Installing 10 New Cell Phone Towers Across Base

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is working with Verizon to install ten new cell phone towers across the shipyard. Several towers have been assembled using existing light poles throughout the yard, while other locations call for the erection of new poles. These new cell towers will improve communications across the shipyard and advance mission readiness.
