    NNSY Installing 10 New Cell Phone Towers Across Base [Image 2 of 2]

    NNSY Installing 10 New Cell Phone Towers Across Base

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is working with Verizon to install ten new cell phone towers across the shipyard. Several towers have been assembled using existing light poles throughout the yard, while other locations call for the erection of new poles. These new cell towers will improve communications across the shipyard and advance mission readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9236245
    VIRIN: 250721-N-YO710-4025
    Resolution: 4223x6334
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NNSY Installing 10 New Cell Phone Towers Across Base [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Getting It Done
    Force Behind the Fleet

