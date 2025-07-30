Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:20 Photo ID: 9236244 VIRIN: 250721-N-YO710-4677 Resolution: 5734x3823 Size: 3.02 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NNSY Installing 10 New Cell Phone Towers Across Base [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.