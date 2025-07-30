Caribbean Thunder 2025 Enhances Equipment Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Miguel Ortiz, senior maintenance supervisor with 1st Mission Support Command, leads a maintenance team consisting of ordnance Soldiers from both 1st MSC and 948th Transportation Battalion out of Seattle, Washington, to install an engine into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, a complex process requiring significant mechanical expertise, during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 3, 2025.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.